Here's Timing For New Storm System That Will Sweep Through Northeast

It's on track for Thursday night, May 8, into Saturday morning, May 10, according to the National Weather Service. (See the first image above.)

Precipitation will wind down Saturday morning, paving the way for a pleasant Mother's Day on Sunday, May 11. (Click on the second image above.)

"From Thursday night to the start of the weekend, a general 0.25 to 0.75 of an inch of rain is likely to fall on the Northeast," AccuWeather says. "However, a zone where 1-2 inches of rain can fall is most likely from parts of eastern Pennsylvania to central New England."

It will be partly sunny with seasonable temperatures during the day Thursday ahead of the arrival of the system.

Friday will be a washout with rain and showers throughout the day. Scattered thunderstorms are expected farther north in the areas where the most rainfall is expected.

Precipitation will wind down starting overnight Friday into Saturday, but a stray shower can't be ruled out Saturday morning.

Skies will gradually become mostly sunny Saturday with high temperatures generally in the mid-70s.

The outlook for Mother's Day calls for sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

