Don't Miss Dave Matthews Band's 2025 Tour—Catch Them Under the Summer Sky

This summer, that magic will feel even more alive.

The Dave Matthews Band, one of the most celebrated live acts in music history, is hitting the road for their 2025 tour, bringing their legendary show to outdoor stages across the Northeast. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats—and they're expected to move fast.

Tour Dates

The tour celebrates both new music and deep cuts from across the band’s incredible three-decade career. Each concert features a unique setlist—a signature tradition that keeps fans coming back year after year.

Blending rock, jazz, folk, and improvisational magic, Dave Matthews Band offers more than just a concert. Their live shows are filled with epic solos, unexpected moments, and the kind of communal energy that stays with you long after the final encore.

Don't miss your chance to be part of a night where music, warm breezes, and the summer sky come together in perfect harmony.

Grab your tickets—and get ready to dance under the stars.

