Fair 83°

SHARE

Boy, 12, Airlifted After Scooter Crash With SUV In Wantagh

A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by an SUV while riding a scooter on Long Island.

A Nassau County Police Department helicopter.

A Nassau County Police Department helicopter.

 Photo Credit: flickr/TVL1970
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened in Wantagh, at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Old Mill Road, at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, Nassau County Police said.

The boy was heading east on Sunrise Highway, attempting to cross Old Mill Road on a scooter, when he was hit by a Honda SUV. The vehicle was being driven by a 30-year-old woman making a left turn from Sunrise Highway.

The driver remained at the scene. The injured boy was transported by police helicopter to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

to follow Daily Voice Wantagh and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE