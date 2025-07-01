Boy, 12, Airlifted After Scooter Crash With SUV In Wantagh

The crash happened in Wantagh, at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Old Mill Road, at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 1, Nassau County Police said.

The boy was heading east on Sunrise Highway, attempting to cross Old Mill Road on a scooter, when he was hit by a Honda SUV. The vehicle was being driven by a 30-year-old woman making a left turn from Sunrise Highway.

The driver remained at the scene. The injured boy was transported by police helicopter to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wantagh and receive free news updates.