Troopers in Albany County responded to a New Scotland residence shortly before midnight Sunday, June 29, for reports that a hatchet-wielding man was attacking a delivery driver, according to New York State Police.

The driver had unknowingly arrived at the wrong house while trying to deliver food around 11:50 p.m. when Paul Byron, 43, stormed out of his home carrying a hatchet, police said.

As the driver sat in their vehicle attempting to explain the mix-up, Byron threatened them with the weapon, according to police. The delivery worker then started to drive away, at which point Byron struck their vehicle multiple times, causing damage, police said.

The victim was not injured and called 911 after leaving the scene.

Byron was arrested the following day on suspicion of attempted assault, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing. He was released on an appearance ticket for New Scotland Town Court.

