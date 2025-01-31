Albany County eatery Anthony’s by Romo’s Pizza has officially fired up its ovens in Voorheesville, bringing the beloved flavors of Romo’s Pizza in Glenmont to a fresh new spot.

Located at 112 Maple Avenue, in the former Smith’s Tavern space, the family-operated pizzeria soft-launched on Saturday, Jan. 11, and has already been met with glowing reviews from locals.

The man behind the pies is Anthony Berghela, a Bethlehem native who also owns Romo’s Pizza in Glenmont. But there’s a sentimental touch behind the name—Romo was Berghela’s beloved English bulldog, and while the pup may be gone, his legacy lives on in the restaurant’s logo.

Anthony’s by Romo’s promises everything fans already love about Romo’s, but with a twist. The new location features a dining room, bar area, private upstairs space, and a seasonal patio/bar, making it an inviting spot for everything from casual dinners to private gatherings.

What’s On The Menu?

The star of the show, of course, is the pizza, offering a mix of styles to satisfy every craving, including:

🍕 Traditional round New Haven-style pizza

🍕 Grandma pizza

🍕 Detroit-style pan pizza (gluten-friendly options available!)

Specialty pies include:

The Queen Margherita – San Marzano tomatoes, finished with burrata cheese, Romano, fresh basil, & garlic oil

The Blackbird Buffalo – Shredded chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce

The Johnny Lawrence – Sausage, garlic, cherry peppers, finished with ricotta cheese, Romano & hot honey

But the menu doesn’t stop at pizza—customers can also dig into calzones, wings, salads, burgers, and appetizers like fried mozzarella wedges, garlic knots, and bruschetta.

Local Love & Rave Reviews

The pizzeria may be new, but it’s already earning a reputation as a must-try spot in the 518. Customers have been raving about the food, the service, and the inviting atmosphere:

“The pizza was absolutely delicious! The service was excellent, the food was amazing, and the atmosphere added to a great experience,” one Google reviewer wrote.

“Absolutely the best pizza in the 518, hands down,” raved another.

Anthony’s by Romo’s Pizza is closed on Mondays—not for restocking or deep cleaning, but to dedicate the day to family, Berghela said. The restaurant plans to eventually offer takeout through Mealeo.

Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Voorheesville and receive free news updates.