Lisa Bieri was last seen on Sunday, June 22 around 7 a.m. on West Valley Stream Boulevard, according to the Missing Persons Squad. Police say she was reported missing the following evening, on Monday, June 23 at 6:54 p.m.

Bieri is described as white, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue top and a gray skirt.

Detectives believe she may have been heading to a local church or juice bar, according to the department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or call 911. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

