A recently opened Long Island pizzeria has earned the distinction of slinging the best sourdough pies around, at least according to one passionate foodie.

The restaurant? Via Cuma – located in Valley Stream at 415 Rockaway Avenue.

“The best sourdough pizza. A must-have if you are a pizza aficionado, connoisseur, or just love pizza,” Gennaro Marrone captioned his post in the Long Island Restaurant Facebook group on Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Marrone also praised the eatery’s Neapolitan pizzas and appetizers, sparking a chorus of approval in the comments:

“Definitely the best! Food and ambiance are amazing.”

“Phenomenal experience here.”

Sourdough pizza has seen a remarkable surge in popularity in the US in recent years, peaking in May 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Google search data.

As lockdowns left many with idle hands, home bakers turned to the art of sourdough, mastering its tangy crusts and unique flavors. This trend has since transcended home kitchens, making its way into pizzerias across the country, including right here on Long Island.

Among them is Via Cuma, which opened in August 2024 under the direction of chef-owner Luca Schiano Di Cola, as Daily Voice previously reported. The eatery serves up nearly a dozen pies, along with several appetizers and pasta dishes.

Perhaps delighted most by Marrone’s rave review was Di Cola himself, who responded humbly in the comments.

“Chef and owner over here, guys. I’m pleasantly surprised about all the compliments received. Love you all!”

Via Cuma is open daily. Find out more on its website.

