Someone Set Van On Fire Outside Valley Stream Home, Police Seeking Tips

The incident happened in North Valley Stream at a residence on Franklin Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

Nassau County Police said someone poured a flammable liquid on a Ford Econoline van that was parked in a driveway and set the vehicle on fire. The suspect then ran away heading northbound on Franklin Avenue.

Firefighters from the Valley Stream Fire Department responded to the home and extinguished the flames. Nobody was injured and there was no substantial damage to the van.

No suspects had been arrested as of Monday afternoon, Aug. 19, and no description of the culprit was given.

The incident is being investigated by the Nassau County Police Department’s arson bomb squad, as well as the Nassau County fire marshal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.