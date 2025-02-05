Jose Rodriguez, 43, was arrested on robbery and related charges following an alleged theft at the Lawrence Target on Rockaway Turnpike on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Rodriguez entered the store at around 5:40 p.m. and proceeded to stuff stolen merchandise under his shirt and in his pants before exiting the business, Nassau County Police said. When a loss prevention worker confronted him outside, he allegedly shoved the employee before fleeing.

Officers quickly located and arrested Rodriguez nearby without further incident. Some of the stolen goods were damaged beyond the point of selling, police said.

Rodriguez is charged with:

Robbery in the third degree

Petit larceny

Obstructing governmental administration

Tampering with physical evidence

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

