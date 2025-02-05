Partly Cloudy with Haze 40°

SHARE

Shoplifter Shoves Employee Fleeing Lawrence Target: Police

A shoplifter with a pants full of stolen goods assaulted an employee while fleeing a Long Island Target store, police said.

Jose Rodriguez, 43, is accused of shoplifting and shoving an employee at the Lawrence Target store on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Jose Rodriguez, 43, is accused of shoplifting and shoving an employee at the Lawrence Target store on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police // Google Maps street view
Michael Mashburn
@mistermashburn Email me Read More Stories

Jose Rodriguez, 43, was arrested on robbery and related charges following an alleged theft at the Lawrence Target on Rockaway Turnpike on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Rodriguez entered the store at around 5:40 p.m. and proceeded to stuff stolen merchandise under his shirt and in his pants before exiting the business, Nassau County Police said. When a loss prevention worker confronted him outside, he allegedly shoved the employee before fleeing.

Officers quickly located and arrested Rodriguez nearby without further incident. Some of the stolen goods were damaged beyond the point of selling, police said.

Rodriguez is charged with:

  • Robbery in the third degree
  • Petit larceny
  • Obstructing governmental administration
  • Tampering with physical evidence

He was scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE