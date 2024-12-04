Robber Busted Fleeing Valley Stream Convenience Store, Police Say

The robbery occurred in Valley Stream, at the BP station located on North Central Avenue, at around midnight Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Nassau County Police said 40-year-old Devon Gomes, of Queens, entered the store and removed several items from the shelves before approaching the 21-year-old clerk at the register.

After selecting lottery tickets that were behind the counter, he placed his hand inside his sweatshirt to imply he had a gun and demanded cash and the employee’s cell phone, police said.

The clerk complied and Gomes tried fleeing on foot, but he was quickly apprehended at the scene. Nobody was injured.

Gomes is charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing, and possession of burglars tools.

He was arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.