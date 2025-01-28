Mostly Cloudy and Breezy 39°

Pedestrian Killed In Hit-And-Run On Broadway In Valley Stream: Police

A man in his forties was struck and killed by a vehicle that fled the scene in Valley Stream on Monday night, Jan. 27, Nassau County police said.

Officers responded to Broadway near Ash Street at 7:57 p.m. after receiving reports of a man lying in the roadway bleeding, detectives said in a release.

The victim had suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by a police medic.

The vehicle involved in the incident fled before officers arrived, and no description of the car or driver has been released at this time.

Detectives with the Nassau County Police Department’s Homicide Squad are investigating and ask anyone with information about the incident to call (516) 573-7788 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

