The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, in Valley Stream, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was crossing Rockaway Parkway at the intersection of West Jamaica Avenue when he was hit by a motorcycle traveling southbound.

The rider, a 33-year-old man, remained at the scene and refused medical attention, police said.

The elderly pedestrian suffered head and leg injuries and was rushed by Nassau County Police Ambulance to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to police.

No arrests or summonses have been announced, and the Homicide Squad is continuing to investigate the incident.

