The incident happened around 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 22, at a residential building on West 187th Street near Audubon Avenue, according to the NYPD.

Longtime landlord Jose Antonio Tur, was standing at the entrance when the suspect grabbed the gate and pushed his way inside. The gunman allegedly pressed a firearm to Tur’s throat and forced him to the basement office, where he stole about $20,000 before fleeing, police said.

Tur suffered two broken fingers and a cut to his hand during the struggle and was treated at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital Columbia. Surveillance video shows the suspect holding a gun to Tur’s back as he walked him into the office, police said.

“It’s plainly obvious that the perpetrator knew his way around the building,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told reporters. “He knew the [Tur] had the money, and he knew where it was kept in that cabinet.”

The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. No arrests had been made as of Thursday, Sept. 25.

Tur, a Cuban immigrant who has owned multiple buildings in the neighborhood for decades, suffered a small stroke the day after the robbery and underwent surgery, according to New York Daily News. His family said he is recovering in the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.