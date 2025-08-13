Detectives said Marc Lindor, 44, of Kings Highway, entered the Capital One Bank at 750 Sunrise Highway on Tuesday, May 21 at 2:44 p.m. in possession of the altered check.

The check, originally legitimate and sent through the mail, had been intercepted and changed to reflect Lindor’s name, police said.

After depositing the check, Lindor allegedly made numerous withdrawals totaling $470,000, according to investigators.

The Electronics Squad Fraud and Forgery Unit, working alongside the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office and US Postal Inspectors, identified Lindor as the suspect. He was arrested without incident.

Lindor is charged with Grand Larceny 1st Degree, Grand Larceny 2nd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 2nd Degree. His arraignment is set for Wednesday, Aug. 13 at First District Court in Hempstead.

