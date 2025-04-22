Man In US Illegally Caught Stealing From Green Acres Mall, Gave Police Fake ID: Cops

Rammeike Campbell, 27, of Queens, was arrested Monday, April 21, after he was caught stealing merchandise from both Macy’s and Forever 21 at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, according to Nassau County Police.

Campbell concealed items in a shopping bag and walked out of Macy’s without paying, police said. After being stopped by loss prevention officers, he was arrested by responding Nassau officers without incident.

An investigation revealed that Campbell had also stolen from Forever 21, located in the same mall, and gave police false information about his identity, police said.

Campbell had an outstanding Warrant of Removal from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), meaning an immigration judge had already determined that he was in the country illegally and ordered his deportation.

He was charged with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, false impersonation, and petit larceny.

After being released on an appearance ticket, Campbell was taken into custody by ICE agents.

