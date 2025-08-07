Knife-Wielding Man Robs Valley Stream PetSmart, Flees With Two Others: Police

Yusef Britton, 26, of Far Rockaway, is accused of stealing a shopping cart full of merchandise from the store on West Circle Drive around 1:18 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6, according to Fifth Squad detectives.

When a store employee tried to stop him, Britton allegedly swung a knife at them before loading the stolen goods into a waiting Honda. David McLaughlin, 40, of Arverne, and James Williams, 61, of Far Rockaway, were both inside the car, police said.

The trio fled southbound, but responding officers quickly spotted the red Honda on Mill Road and pulled it over. All three suspects were taken into custody.

Williams, who was driving the car, was allegedly found with a white powdery substance believed to be cocaine, police said.

Britton, who police say brandished the knife, was charged with:

Felony Robbery 1st Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.

McLaughlin and Williams were both charged with:

Felony Robbery 1st Degree.

Williams was also charged with:

Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree.

The three men were scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.