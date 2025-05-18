Kelvin Betancourt Guerrero, 23, of Jamaica Avenue, slipped merchandise into a bag at the Green Acres Mall Walmart and passed all points of purchase without paying around 3:22 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, according to the Fifth Squad.

Loss Prevention officers confronted him outside the store and responding police placed him under arrest without incident, authorities said.

But that was just the beginning.

Guerrero had been operating a 2022 moped with a stolen license plate and a suspended driver’s license, detectives explained. He also had active arrest warrants in New York City and an outstanding Warrant of Removal with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), according to the release.

He was charged with:

Petit Larceny.

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th Degree.

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Violations.

Guerrero was released on an appearance ticket and immediately taken into ICE custody, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.