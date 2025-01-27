Jonathan Louissaint, 32, unlawfully entered a home on Forest Avenue at 9:15 a.m. and assaulted a 24-year-old man, punching him in the face and hitting his hand with a metal bar, detectives said.

Louissaint then went to a nearby 7-Eleven at 100 Sunrise Highway and struck a 35-year-old man’s hand with a beer can, police said. He left the store and tried to enter multiple occupied vehicles before entering an unoccupied 2020 Hyundai parked and running on Rockaway Parkway, according to authorities.

Louissaint fled in the stolen Hyundai and crashed into a 2020 Toyota occupied by a 29-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man near New Hyde Park Road and Auburn Street, police said. He also hit a parked car, which damaged a nearby business sign, authorities added.

When officers arrived, Louissaint became combative and struck an officer in the face during his arrest, police said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The two occupants of the Toyota were hospitalized with minor injuries, while other victims declined medical attention, police said.

Louissaint is charged with burglary, two counts of assault, robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, grand larceny, reckless endangerment, two counts of attempted grand larceny, criminal mischief, and multiple traffic violations.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Monday, Jan. 27 at First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.