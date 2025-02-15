Jeffrey Cabreja, 30, was found unresponsive in a blue 2023 Audi blocking traffic on Green Acres Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, detectives said. But when an officer approached to help, Cabreja suddenly slammed on the gas, smashing into a black 2019 Jeep and flipping the Audi, police said.

Officers pulled him from the overturned vehicle and rushed him to the hospital. A responding officer suffered a shoulder injury during the ordeal and was also hospitalized, authorities said.

Police later determined Cabreja had no authority to drive the Audi and found controlled substances in his possession, according to investigators.

Cabreja faces multiple charges, including driving while ability impaired, second-degree assault, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He will be arraigned when medically practical, detectives said.

