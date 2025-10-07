Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Inwood Man Killed In Fight With His Brother: Police

A fight between two brothers turned deadly on Long Island, police said.

Anthony Iacomino.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Officers responded to an Inwood residence on Wahl Avenue at around 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, for an altercation, according to Nassau County Police. They found a 52-year-old man unresponsive with visible blunt force trauma.

Investigators determined that the man had been involved in a violent domestic incident with his brother, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, 46-year-old Anthony Iacomino, of Inwood, was arrested at the home. He was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder Tuesday, Oct. 7, in First District Court in Hempstead.

Iacomino pleaded not guilty and was remanded to the Nassau County jail without bail, court records show.

No further details on the dispute or the victim’s identity have been released. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing [email protected].

