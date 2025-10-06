Marvin Mendez Torrez, 24, of Inwood, was linked to several petit larcenies that occurred over the past month, according to Nassau County Police. They include:

CVS Pharmacy on Burnside Avenue in Inwood on Wednesday, Sept. 10

Marshalls on Rockaway Turnpike in North Lawrence on Wednesday, Sept. 24

Marshalls on Rockaway Turnpike in North Lawrence on Thursday, Sept. 25

Lowe’s Home Improvement on Rockaway Turnpike in North Lawrence on Friday, Sept. 26

Detectives located Torrez near Henry and Church streets in Inwood. He reportedly fled on foot before being found in the backyard of a nearby home.

During the arrest, Torrez became violent and combative, causing injuries to a detective, according to police. The detective was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers also recovered a glass pipe containing white residue, police said. Torrez was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

He is now charged with second-degree assault, criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, four counts of petit larceny, and resisting arrest.

Torrez is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, Oct. 6, at First District Court in Hempstead.

