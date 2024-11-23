Infant Rescued From Hot Car At Valley Stream Walmart, Father Faces Charges

Nassau County Police said the incident occurred on Saturday, Nov. 23, at approximately 12:17 p.m. in Valley Stream.

Officers responded to Walmart on Green Acres Road after receiving a report of a 10-month-old boy left alone in a car. Upon arrival, police observed the infant in the rear seat and broke the driver's side front window to rescue the child.

The baby was transported by a Nassau County Police ambulance to a local hospital for evaluation and later placed in the custody of a family member.

Following an investigation, police arrested Volodymer Krynytskyy, age 42, of Brooklyn, who was identified as the person responsible for leaving the child unattended.

Krynytskyy is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and is scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Nov. 24, at First District Court in Hempstead.

