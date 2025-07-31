Rain Fog/Mist 76°

Graffiti At Woodmere Synagogue Probed As Possible Hate Crime

A camera was rolling when a masked vandal targeted a Long Island synagogue in what police described as a “bias incident.”

Surveillance footage of the suspect.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
It happened at the Young Israel of Woodmere, an Orthodox synagogue on Peninsula Boulevard, at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, according to Nassau County Police.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing all black and donning a white face mask spray paint the words “house of bullies” in Hebrew on the parking lot, police said.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6400 or call Crime Stoppers.

Watch video of the incident below.

