It happened at the Young Israel of Woodmere, an Orthodox synagogue on Peninsula Boulevard, at around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, according to Nassau County Police.

Surveillance footage shows a man wearing all black and donning a white face mask spray paint the words “house of bullies” in Hebrew on the parking lot, police said.

Nassau County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-6400 or call Crime Stoppers.

Watch video of the incident below.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.