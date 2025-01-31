Francisco Javier Cabrera, 47, of Valley Stream, died after being struck near Broadway and Ash Street in Valley Stream just before 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, Nassau County Police said.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a man lying in the roadway bleeding. Cabrera suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene by a police medic, as Daily Voice reported.

The vehicle involved in the incident fled before officers arrived, and no description of the car or driver has been released at this time.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the incident to call 516-573-7788 or 911. All callers will remain anonymous, police said.

Additional details about Cabrera’s life were not immediately available. Loved ones are encouraged to share funeral details, a statement, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

