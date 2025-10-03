The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at the intersection of North Fletcher Avenue and the Southern State Parkway, according to Nassau County Police.

An officer with the Fifth Precinct was stopped at a traffic light when a black Dodge Challenger coming off the parkway struck the front of the patrol car.

The driver, identified as Terry Valme of Elmont, showed signs of intoxication, including glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol, police said. He failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.

The officer involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Valme is charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. He is scheduled to be arraigned later Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

