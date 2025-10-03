Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Elmont Man Charged With DWI After Hitting Police Car

A 28-year-old man is facing DWI and assault charges after authorities say he slammed into a marked Nassau County police vehicle in North Valley Stream.

A Nassau County Police Highway Patrol vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Michael Mashburn
The crash happened around 4:10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at the intersection of North Fletcher Avenue and the Southern State Parkway, according to Nassau County Police.

An officer with the Fifth Precinct was stopped at a traffic light when a black Dodge Challenger coming off the parkway struck the front of the patrol car.

The driver, identified as Terry Valme of Elmont, showed signs of intoxication, including glassy eyes and the smell of alcohol, police said. He failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.

The officer involved was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Valme is charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree assault, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. He is scheduled to be arraigned later Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

