Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Fog/Mist 73°

SHARE

Elizabeth Joseph, 15, Reported Missing In Valley Stream

It’s been nearly a week since relatives last saw a Long Island girl.

Elizabeth Joseph.

Elizabeth Joseph.

 Photo Credit: NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

Elizabeth Joseph, 15, disappeared from her North Valley Stream residence on Saturday, Sept. 20, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

A possible clothing description was not given, though police noted that Joseph is believed to be in the North Valley Stream area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

Share this story by clicking the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE