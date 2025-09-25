Elizabeth Joseph, 15, disappeared from her North Valley Stream residence on Saturday, Sept. 20, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

A possible clothing description was not given, though police noted that Joseph is believed to be in the North Valley Stream area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-346-3543.

