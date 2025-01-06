Dwayne S. Campbell, 40, of Springfield Gardens, allegedly carried out the brazen act on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 11:39 a.m., when he deposited the fraudulent check at Capital One Bank on 750 West Sunrise Highway in Valley Stream, detectives said.

The scheme resulted in a financial loss exceeding $74,000, according to the Electronics Squad.

After months of investigation, Campbell surrendered to Nassau County detectives at the Eighth Precinct on Monday morning, police said.

He is now charged with grand larceny in the second degree and criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, police said.

Campbell was arraigned later that day at First District Court in Hempstead, authorities added.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.