Crews with the New York State Police and NYPD searched the High Acres Landfill in Perinton, southeast of Rochester, on Thursday, Oct. 9, for any trace of 11-year-old Jacob Pritchett, ABC7 reports.

Pritchett, who is autistic and nonverbal, has not been seen in several weeks. The investigation began on Thursday, Sept. 25, when child services workers attempted a welfare check at his mother’s apartment on Howard Avenue in Brooklyn, NYPD officials said.

During that visit, Jacob’s mother initially denied having a child. Officers later found documents, including a birth certificate listing her as his mother. She has since been taken into custody and hospitalized for evaluation.

Investigators previously searched the apartment, surrounding yard, and nearby dumpsters but did not find the boy. A police K-9 unit was also brought in during the search, officials said.

Crews spent Thursday combing through piles of waste for potential evidence. The facility is one of several that receive refuse trucked from New York City.

NYPD released a composite sketch of the boy on Saturday, Oct. 4, in hopes of generating tips. Anyone with information is urged to contact NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

