Crash Turns Violent As Man Shoves 67-Year-Old Woman, Steals Phone In Valley Stream: Police

The woman was driving a 2024 Hyundai north on Mill Road near Sunrise Highway around 2 p.m. when she collided with a black SUV, according to detectives with the Fifth Squad.

Both drivers exited their vehicles, and the woman told the man she was calling police and began taking pictures of the crash, investigators said.

That’s when the man reportedly grabbed her cellphone, shoved her to the ground, and fled in his SUV with the stolen device. He took off northbound on Mill Road and made a right onto Sunrise Highway heading east.

The woman suffered a minor injury but refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect is described as a bald Black man in his 40s, wearing dark pants and a beige shirt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

