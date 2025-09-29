Cayden Minott, 15, was last seen leaving his Valley Stream residence shortly after midnight Sunday, Sept. 28, according to Nassau County Police.

Minott is 5-foot-10 and 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description and possible destination were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347.

