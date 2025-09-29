Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Cayden Minott, 15, Reported Missing In Valley Stream

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager from Long Island.

Cayden Minott.

 Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Michael Mashburn
Michael Mashburn

Cayden Minott, 15, was last seen leaving his Valley Stream residence shortly after midnight Sunday, Sept. 28, according to Nassau County Police.

Minott is 5-foot-10 and 132 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description and possible destination were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nassau County Police at 516-573-7347.

