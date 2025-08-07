Waldron Casting is on the hunt for a real elementary school girls’ soccer team — coach included — to appear as background in an upcoming TV series with the working title: STARCAMS.

Filming will take place in Astoria, Queens, on Wednesday, Aug. 27. The gig pays the SAG rate of $224 for up to eight hours and could lead to recurring background appearances throughout the series.

“We’d love to cast the full team — including the coach!” the casting call reads.

Think your squad has what it takes to bring the soccer spirit to set? Find application instructions on the Waldron Casting website.

