Galina Smirnova, 95, was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 16, and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 89-year-old Nina Kravtsov, an NYPD spokesperson told Daily Voice.

Both women lived at the Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Coney Island. Officers responded to the West 29th Street facility around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 14, following reports that Kravtsov had been found with head trauma.

Emergency medics took her to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where she later died.

Smirnova, who has dementia, allegedly struck Kravtsov in the head multiple times with a metal part of a wheelchair following an argument, according to multiple reports.

Kravtsov was a Holocaust survivor and had lived at the facility since 2020, her daughter, Lucy Flom, told CBS New York.

“It’s difficult to say what exactly happened because, as I understand, the door was locked,” she told the outlet. “How did they even know what could’ve happened?”

Daily Voice has reached out to Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for comment.

