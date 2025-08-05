Brian Lopez-Cruz, of Woodmere, was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges in Nassau County Court on Monday, Aug. 4, in connection with a fatal crash in Rockville Centre in September 2023.

The crash happened around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17. According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office,

Lopez-Cruz was speeding southbound on Peninsula Boulevard when he lost control of the car, veered off the road, and slammed into a tree at around 4:20 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2023, according to prosecutors.

His cousin, 28-year-old Merlin Lopez, died at the scene. A 32-year-old female passenger survived but suffered multiple broken bones and internal injuries, including a perforated colon that required extensive surgery.

Lopez-Cruz was also seriously injured and underwent surgery for head trauma and internal bleeding at NYU Langone Hospital–Long Island. Investigators determined he had spent several hours drinking at a bar in Hempstead before the crash, prosecutors said.

Nearly two years went by before he was arrested on Monday, Aug. 4, following an investigation by Nassau County Police detectives.

He pleaded not guilty to nine criminal counts – including vehicular homicide, manslaughter, and driving while intoxicated – and was ordered held without bail. If convicted, Lopez-Cruz faces up to 25 years in prison.

“Speed and alcohol are a deadly combination and Lopez Cruz’s alleged actions ended the life of a young relative who just wanted a ride home,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “The selfishness and recklessness on our roadways must end.”

