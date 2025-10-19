According to detectives, Austin Harthman, 34, of Long Beach, entered the Valero Gas Station at 758 Franklin Avenue around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. Harthman caused a disturbance before brandishing a knife and demanding a lighter from a 25-year-old victim, police said.

The clerk, fearing for his safety, complied, and Harthman left without paying, investigators detailed.

Responding officers located Harthman shortly after and took him into custody without incident, according to police.

Harthman has been charged with felony robbery in the first degree and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead, authorities said.

