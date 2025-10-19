Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Votes Now Through Friday, November 14th
Mostly Cloudy 69°

SHARE

Austin Harthman Arrested In Valley Stream Knife Robbery

A man pulled a knife on a gas station clerk during a robbery in Valley Stream, police announced on Sunday, Oct. 19.

Austin Harthman
Austin Harthman

Photo Credit: Nassau County Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

According to detectives, Austin Harthman, 34, of Long Beach, entered the Valero Gas Station at 758 Franklin Avenue around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18. Harthman caused a disturbance before brandishing a knife and demanding a lighter from a 25-year-old victim, police said.

The clerk, fearing for his safety, complied, and Harthman left without paying, investigators detailed.

Responding officers located Harthman shortly after and took him into custody without incident, according to police.

Harthman has been charged with felony robbery in the first degree and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 19 at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead, authorities said.

to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE