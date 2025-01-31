Arlin Aguilera, age 37, of West Hempstead, was sentenced to 7 to 21 years in prison in Nassau County Court on Friday, Jan. 31, in the death of Liel Namdar. It followed his conviction for aggravated vehicular homicide and related charges, as Daily Voice reported.

Aguilera was intoxicated and speeding in a pickup truck when he crashed into an Audi SUV in Woodmere, near the intersection of Peninsula Boulevard and Edward Avenue, shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021, according to prosecutors.

Namdar suffered severe head trauma and died at the scene. The other driver was seriously injured, suffering a traumatic brain injury, clavicle fracture, and jaw fracture.

Three other teenage passengers in the Audi suffered various injuries.

At the time of the crash, Namdar was enjoying a long-awaited reunion with her friends from summer camp, prosecutors said. The group was on their way to a sleepover party.

“Liel Namdar was excited to be reunited with her friends from summer camp and hopped into the back of the car with them, ready for a fun night ahead. But tragically, Liel never left that car alive, because Arlin Aguilera, drunk and speeding, barreled into the vehicle and killed her,” said Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Following the crash, Aguilera fled the scene. He was arrested the following day, but fled Nassau County right before his trial was set to begin in August 2024, Donnelly said. He was arrested again in Uniondale by Nassau County Police and the US Marshals the following October.

After less than an hour of deliberation, jurors found him guilty of:

Aggravated vehicular homicide (felony)

Manslaughter in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of assault in the second degree (felony)

Two counts of assault in the third degree (misdemeanor)

Two counts of driving while intoxicated (misdemeanor)

