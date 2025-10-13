American Flags, Political Signs Defaced In Valley Stream: Nassau County Police

The Fifth Squad is investigating the criminal mischief incident, which was reported at 2:18 p.m. on Catherine Street, according to the police.

Nassau County officers arrived at the Valley Stream residence and discovered two American flags and several political signs had been vandalized, detectives said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6553, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

