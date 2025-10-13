Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

American Flags, Political Signs Defaced In Valley Stream: Nassau County Police

A vandal targeted a home by defacing American flags and political campaign signs, police on Long Island announced on Monday, Oct. 13.

The vandalism

 Photo Credit: NCPD
Jillian Pikora
The Fifth Squad is investigating the criminal mischief incident, which was reported at 2:18 p.m. on Catherine Street, according to the police.

Nassau County officers arrived at the Valley Stream residence and discovered two American flags and several political signs had been vandalized, detectives said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Fifth Squad at 516-573-6553, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

