Alonso Simpson, 40, of East 93rd Street, and Jahquan Williams, 28, of Grafton Street, entered the Green Acres Road store on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 8:02 p.m. and asked a 25-year-old employee to show them a necklace, according to the Major Case Squad.

When she opened the display case, one of the men pulled out a gun and forced her to hand over jewelry valued at approximately $148,000, police said. The employee, fearing for her life, complied before the suspects fled on foot.

Investigators later identified Simpson and Williams as the suspects and took both into custody without incident, detectives detailed.

Simpson was charged with two counts of robbery in the second degree, robbery in the first degree, and grand larceny in the second degree. His preliminary arraignment was held on Thursday, Oct. 2, at First District Court in Hempstead, according to court officials.

Williams faces identical charges and is scheduled for his preliminary arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday, Oct. 8, authorities said.

