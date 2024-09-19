Nathalie Sevilla was last seen leaving her North Lawrence residence at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17. Relatives reported her missing the following day.

Sevilla is 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater.

Police said she may have traveled to Baywood Avenue in Inwood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nassau County Police Department at 516-573-7347 or call 911.

