87-Year-Old Harold Dickert Dies After Hit By Motorcycle In Valley Stream: Police

An 87-year-old Long Island man has died after he was hit by a motorcycle while crossing a Valley Stream intersection, authorities announced on Monday, July 14.

The intersection of Rockaway Parkway and West Jamaica Avenue in Valley Stream.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

Harold Dickert, of Plainview, succumbed to his injuries after days in critical condition at a local hospital, Nassau County Police confirmed in the update.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 9, on Rockaway Parkway at West Jamaica Avenue.

A preliminary investigation found that Dickert was crossing the road when he was struck by a 33-year-old man riding a southbound motorcycle. The rider remained at the scene and declined medical treatment.

Dickert was rushed by Nassau County Police Ambulance to the hospital with severe head and leg trauma. He died several days later from his injuries.

No arrests or summonses have been announced. The Homicide Squad is continuing to investigate the crash.

His funeral will be livestreamed here. 

