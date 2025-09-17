Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Accepting Nominations Now Through Wednesday, October 1st
Mostly Cloudy 72°

SHARE

12-Year-Old Stabs Mom During Argument In Valley Stream, Police Say

A 12-year-old boy is accused of stabbing his mother during an argument inside their Valley Stream home.

A large knife.

A large knife.

 Photo Credit: Canva/1494202
Michael Mashburn
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, according to Nassau County Police.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the boy and his 48-year-old mother were arguing inside their residence when the dispute escalated. 

The child grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his mother twice in the chest, causing a partially collapsed lung, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she is in stable condition.

The boy was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 17, in Nassau County Family Court.

to follow Daily Voice Valley Stream and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE