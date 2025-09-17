12-Year-Old Stabs Mom During Argument In Valley Stream, Police Say

The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 16, according to Nassau County Police.

A preliminary investigation concluded that the boy and his 48-year-old mother were arguing inside their residence when the dispute escalated.

The child grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his mother twice in the chest, causing a partially collapsed lung, police said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital, where police said she is in stable condition.

The boy was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. He was arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 17, in Nassau County Family Court.

