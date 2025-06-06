The crash happened in Woodmere, at the intersection of West Broadway and Howard Avenue, at around 9 a.m., according to the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Joseph Greenstein of the Woodmere Fire Department was first to arrive at the scene and confirmed that two people were trapped inside the overturned vehicle. He immediately called for mutual aid from the Lawrence-Cedarhurst Fire Department.

Crews from both departments spent nearly 30 minutes using heavy-duty extrication tools to free the victims. One person was rescued and rushed to a nearby trauma center.

The second victim, however, was in traumatic arrest and pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. The victim's identity had not been released as of early Friday afternoon.

It was not immediately clear whether speed or impairment were factors in the crash. The Nassau County Police Department is heading up the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

