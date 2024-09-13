Trump To Hold Campaign Rally In Uniondale: Here's Where, When

Poll Who should be the next president of the United States? Donald Trump (R) Kamala Harris (D) Someone else Submit Vote View Results Current Results Who should be the next president of the United States? Donald Trump (R) 74%

The Republican presidential nominee will hold a campaign rally on Long Island, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18.

“President Trump’s message to Nassau County is simple and built on his winning record: If you want to return to the strongest economy in over 60 years, rising wages, quality jobs, strong borders, and safe neighborhoods, then vote for the Trump-Vance ticket,” his campaign said in a statement.

The rally will mark the 78-year-old Trump’s first visit to Nassau County since his presidential run in 2016.

“We’re very, very excited about it,” Nassau County Republican Committee Chair Joseph Cairo, Jr., told reporters at a press conference Thursday, Sept. 12.

News of Trump’s upcoming visit came just days after he was widely panned for his performance against his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, during their debate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Among registered voters who watched the televised debate, 63 percent said Harris outperformed Trump, compared to 37 percent who thought the former president bested her, a CNN poll found.

Harris’ campaign has called for a second debate between the two, however Trump shot down the idea in a lengthy post on Truth Social shared Thursday.

“THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!” Trump said.

Tickets are required to attend Trump’s Uniondale rally. You can find more information on his official campaign website.

