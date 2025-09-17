Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Teen Found With Loaded Gun At Uniondale High School: Police

A 17-year-old was arrested after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to Uniondale High School on Wednesday, Sept. 17, police announced.

Uniondale High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Uniondale Senior High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The teen was stopped by school security around 8:30 a.m. as he attempted to enter the school on Goodrich Street, according to detectives. A search of his backpack revealed a loaded black handgun, police said.

Responding officers took the juvenile into custody without incident.

He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Possession of a Weapon on School Grounds, Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, authorities detailed.

The teen is scheduled for arraignment on Thursday, Sept. 18 at the Youth Part of First District Court.

