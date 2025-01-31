The suspect entered the Sunoco Gas Station at 1220 Hempstead Turnpike around 1:54 a.m. and attempted to purchase a drink and two packs of cigarettes, but his debit or credit card was declined, detectives said. Instead of leaving empty-handed, he grabbed the drink and tried to exit the store.

A 65-year-old employee confronted him at the door, sparking a violent altercation. The suspect punched the employee in the face and chest, then pushed him to the ground and kicked him before stealing the two packs of cigarettes he had initially attempted to buy, authorities said.

The attacker fled southbound on Cunningham Avenue. Nassau County Police Medics treated the victim at the scene.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s, approximately 6 feet tall and 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and carrying a green backpack.

Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Nassau County Police Department’s First Squad at (516) 573-6153. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Uniondale and receive free news updates.