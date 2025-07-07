Senior Watching TV When Car Crashes Into Uniondale Apartment, Trapping Them

The dramatic wreck happened in Uniondale, at Park Gardens on Uniondale Avenue, shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 7.

A sedan plowed through an exterior wall and entered directly into one of the apartments, where a senior resident was sitting on the couch watching television, according to preliminary radio traffic.

The resident was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately available.

The impact caused extensive structural damage, photos shared on Facebook by John Scalesi Jr. show.

The Uniondale Fire Department, Nassau County Police, and the town building department all responded to the scene and are evaluating the damage.

Officials had not yet said what caused the crash or whether the driver will face charges as of press time.

Drivers were advised to expect delays on Uniondale Avenue near Summer Avenue, according to the Nassau County Traffic Management Center.

Daily Voice has reached out to the relevant emergency agencies for comment. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Uniondale and receive free news updates.