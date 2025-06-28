Selvin Watts, 42, of Brown Avenue, was stopped on an electric scooter at 12:15 a.m. on Argyle Avenue near Nassau Road, according to First Squad Detectives.

Police say the scooter had no lights, prompting a traffic stop with emergency lights and sirens. During the investigation, officers attempted to arrest Watts, who they say became combative and violent while resisting arrest.

Watts was eventually taken into custody, and a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun was recovered at the scene, detectives said.

He is charged with:

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree.

Felony Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law Infractions.

His arraignment is scheduled for Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

