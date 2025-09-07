Ronaldo Tomlinson, 23, who is homeless, approached the victim at 710 Uniondale Avenue around 12:45 p.m. when a dispute began, detectives explained. The argument escalated, and Tomlinson allegedly punched the man in the face before pulling out a boxcutter, investigators said.

The victim was stabbed twice in the back and slashed near his right ear while trying to defend himself, police detailed. He left the park but was followed by Tomlinson, who remained armed with the blade, authorities said.

Officers responding to the scene located both men in front of 560 Uniondale Avenue, where Tomlinson was taken into custody without further incident, investigators reported.

Both Tomlinson and the victim were transported to local hospitals for treatment and evaluation, police said.

Tomlinson was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. His arraignment is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7, at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police.

