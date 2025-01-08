Milton Mendez, 45, was arrested after a violent altercation in a Uniondale home that unfolded late Tuesday night, authorities said.

The incident began around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, when Mendez and a 39-year-old woman began arguing inside the residence. The argument escalated, and Mendez allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife, slashing the woman multiple times in the face and hands, causing significant blood loss, according to detectives.

A 9-year-old girl witnessed the attack and attempted to intervene, but Mendez allegedly grabbed her by the neck, restricting her breathing, and punched her in the head, police said. The child continued to try to disarm Mendez, suffering cuts to her hands in the process.

The 9-year-old and a 17-year-old girl managed to flee the home and call 911.

Responding officers arrived to hear the injured woman’s screams for help. Upon entering, they reportedly saw Mendez emerging from the kitchen holding a bloodied knife.

Officers issued repeated commands for Mendez to drop the weapon. He refused and approached them with the knife, police said. The officers successfully disarmed him and took him into custody after a struggle.

The 39-year-old woman and the 9-year-old girl were transported to a local hospital, where they were treated for their injuries. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

Mendez faces multiple charges, including Attempted Murder, Assault, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing/Blood Circulation, police said.

His arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 8, at First District Court in Hempstead.

