Man Pleads Guilty To Sex Trafficking, Promoting Prostitution At Uniondale Hotel: DA

Jorge Ramos, 55, admitted to Sex Trafficking, Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree, and Promoting Prostitution in the Third Degree before Judge Meryl Berkowitz on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025, according to the DA’s office.

Prosecutors said Ramos trafficked a woman between his Astoria home and the Marriott Hotel in Uniondale from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2023. He threatened to expose a video of the victim to her family if she refused to engage in prostitution or help him run his sex business, investigators detailed.

When Ramos was arrested at the Hyatt Place Hotel in Garden City in February 2025, authorities observed him transporting two women to the hotel to engage in prostitution, the DA’s office said. Search warrants later executed at his home and in his vehicles uncovered numerous cell phones and electronic devices.

The Nassau County DA recommended a sentence of three to nine years in prison, though the court is expected to impose a term of one to three years when Ramos is sentenced on Dec. 11, 2025. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and forfeit a 2011 Acura TSX and a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander, officials said.

“Sex trafficking can happen anywhere and to anyone, even in popular chain hotels in Nassau County neighborhoods,” DA Donnelly said. “Jorge Ramos exploited these victims and threatened one of the women into compliance to keep her working for him in a life of prostitution.”

The case was investigated by the FBI Long Island Human Trafficking Task Force, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the Nassau County Police Department’s Narcotics Vice Squad.

Ramos is represented by attorney Peter Menoudakos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Uniondale and receive free news updates.