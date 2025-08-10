Fair 84°

Loaded Gun Found After Men Make Suspicious Moves During Uniondale Traffic Stop: Police

A late-night traffic stop in Uniondale turned into a gun bust when officers saw four men making suspicious movements inside their car, Nassau County Police announced on Sunday, Aug. 10.

Brandon Williams, Amir Alston, Timell Rich, and Tylek Ryan David were arrested after Nassau County Police found a loaded .380 KelTec handgun during a late-night traffic stop in Uniondale.

 Photo Credit: Jillian Pikora
Members of the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team were on patrol when they saw a black 2021 Honda Accord traveling northbound on Nassau Road change lanes unsafely at 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9.

When officers pulled the car over, the occupants began moving in a way that raised alarm, prompting police to order them out of the vehicle, according to detectives.

A loaded .380 KelTec handgun was recovered from inside the car, police said.

The occupants — Brandon Williams, 19, of Astoria; Amir Alston, 22, of Elmont; Timell Rich, 21, of Woodside; and Tylek Ryan David, 20, of Long Island City — were arrested without incident.

Alston is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and vehicle and traffic law violations. Williams, Rich, and David are each charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

All four were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Aug. 10.

