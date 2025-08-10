Loaded Gun Found After Men Make Suspicious Moves During Uniondale Traffic Stop: Police

Members of the Criminal Intelligence Rapid Response Team were on patrol when they saw a black 2021 Honda Accord traveling northbound on Nassau Road change lanes unsafely at 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9.

When officers pulled the car over, the occupants began moving in a way that raised alarm, prompting police to order them out of the vehicle, according to detectives.

A loaded .380 KelTec handgun was recovered from inside the car, police said.

The occupants — Brandon Williams, 19, of Astoria; Amir Alston, 22, of Elmont; Timell Rich, 21, of Woodside; and Tylek Ryan David, 20, of Long Island City — were arrested without incident.

Alston is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree and vehicle and traffic law violations. Williams, Rich, and David are each charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree.

All four were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Sunday, Aug. 10.

